Dundalk firm have vacancy for a Part qualified Accountant

A Dundalk firm of Chartered Accountants is seeking to recruit a Part Qualified Accountant.

This is an excellent opportunity to join an expanding practice where you will gain exposure to a diverse client portfolio. As an Accounts person, your role will involve:

- Preparation of Accounts for businesses

- Preparation of Tax computations and Returns

- Demonstrate an understanding of accounting and taxation concepts and apply them to client situations

Candidates must:

- Hold a primary degree qualification

- Have two year's plus practice experience

- Have a strong technical knowledge

- Willing to work toward an accounting qualification

- Drivers Licence and access to vehicle is essential to this role

Persons interested should submit their CV as soon as possible to info@briodys.ie or to the following address: 60 Anne St, , Dundalk, Co. Louth

ALL APPLICATIONS WILL BE DEALT WITH IN STRICTEST CONFIDENCE