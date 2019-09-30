SPONSORED CONTENT
Dundalk firm have vacancy for a Part Qualified Accountant
A Dundalk firm of Chartered Accountants is seeking to recruit a Part Qualified Accountant.
This is an excellent opportunity to join an expanding practice where you will gain exposure to a diverse client portfolio. As an Accounts person, your role will involve:
- Preparation of Accounts for businesses
- Preparation of Tax computations and Returns
- Demonstrate an understanding of accounting and taxation concepts and apply them to client situations
Candidates must:
- Hold a primary degree qualification
- Have two year's plus practice experience
- Have a strong technical knowledge
- Willing to work toward an accounting qualification
- Drivers Licence and access to vehicle is essential to this role
Persons interested should submit their CV as soon as possible to info@briodys.ie or to the following address: 60 Anne St, , Dundalk, Co. Louth
ALL APPLICATIONS WILL BE DEALT WITH IN STRICTEST CONFIDENCE
