SPONSORED CONTENT
Dundalk Chartered Accountants firm seeking Trainee Accountant
Jobs Alert
Dundalk Chartered Accountants firm seeking Trainee Accountant
ROLE: Trainee Accountant
A firm of Chartered Accountants in Dundalk is seeking to recruit a Trainee Accountant.
This is an excellent opportunity to loin an expanding practice where you will gain exposure to a diverse client portfolio.
As an Accounts person, your role will be as follows:
• Preparation of Sole Trader and Audit Exempt Limited Company Accounts
• Preparation of Tax computations and Returns
• Preparation of VAT 3 & PAYE Returns Candidates must:
Hold primary degree qualification
• Willing to work toward an accounting qualification
Persons interested should submit their CV as soon as possible to info@briodys.ie or by post to: 60 Anne Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth
ALL APPLICATIONS WILL BE DEALT WITH IN STRICTEST CONFIDENCE
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on