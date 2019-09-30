Dundalk Chartered Accountants firm seeking Trainee Accountant

ROLE: Trainee Accountant

A firm of Chartered Accountants in Dundalk is seeking to recruit a Trainee Accountant.

This is an excellent opportunity to loin an expanding practice where you will gain exposure to a diverse client portfolio.

As an Accounts person, your role will be as follows:

• Preparation of Sole Trader and Audit Exempt Limited Company Accounts

• Preparation of Tax computations and Returns

• Preparation of VAT 3 & PAYE Returns Candidates must:

Hold primary degree qualification

• Willing to work toward an accounting qualification

Persons interested should submit their CV as soon as possible to info@briodys.ie or by post to: 60 Anne Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth

ALL APPLICATIONS WILL BE DEALT WITH IN STRICTEST CONFIDENCE