LOUTH WEATHER: Flooding 'likely' on Saturday night

The chances of there being localised flooding in the Louth area on Saturday night are increasing, that's according to local weather expert Louth Weather today.

While Saturday will start mostly dry, with some showers in the afternoon, it is expected to get a lot wetter later in the evening.

According to Louth Weather it will be "very wet Saturday night, with some localised flooding likely".

However, Sunday will see "just the odd shower" thankfully.