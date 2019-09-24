New funding to support youth services working with young LGBTI+ people in Louth announced

Dundalk councillor John McGahon, has welcomed the announcement of €4,400 in funding to support youth services working with young LGBTI+ people.

The funding under the grant scheme for LGBTI+ Capacity Building initiatives for professional service providers who deal with young people, has been announced by the Minister for Children, Katherine Zappone, further to the launch of the LGBTI+ National Youth Strategy 2018-2020 in June of last year.

Cllr McGahon said: “This funding will make an important contribution towards improving the quality of services for LGBTI+ young people in Louth.

“Dundalk Outcomers are set to receive the funding of €4,400.

“This capacity building is a key action under Goal 1 of the Strategy, which is to “create a safe, supportive and inclusive environment for LGBTI+ young people".

"The objectives and actions associated with this goal will work towards the continued improvement of safe, supportive and inclusive spaces for LGBTI+ young people.

"Dundalk Outcomers can use this funding to implement evidence-based LGBTI+ training, mentoring, coaching, Continuous Professional Development (CPD) initiatives and development of guidelines targeted at professional service providers and youth services."

Minister Katherine Zappone announcing the funding said:

“This initiative will have a long and wide-ranging impact on the quality of services offered to our young LGBTI+ people, all over the country. I am delighted at the range and quality of organisations who are developing exciting initiatives under this fund.”