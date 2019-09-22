Dundalk Tidy Towns says thank you on World Clean Up Day

Dundalk Tidy Towns say they would like to thank everyone who participated in the big clean up on Friday and Saturday.

This was the first time Dundalk has participated in the World Clean Up Day and Dundalk Tidy Towns say it truly exceeded expectations. Over 50 people took part in areas across Dundalk, resulting in over 60 bags of litter being collected.

The group would like to thank everyone who volunteered their time to selflessly keep their town and environment clean, as well as the local media for their help with publicity.

They also wish to thank McKeowns who provided much needed refreshments for the volunteers after the clean up on Friday.

Regular litter picks will continue until the end of October and they have already started planning their next big clean up to coincide with the National Spring Clean in April. Full details can be found on the Dundalk Tidy Towns Facebook Page.