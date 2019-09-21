20 year driving ban for woman at Dundalk District Court

A 48-year-old woman who admitted being involved in a burglary, two separate shoplifting incidents and driving while disqualified on a number of occasions, was jailed at Dundalk district court for 11 months and was banned from driving for 20 years.

The court was told by her solicitor, that Kathleen McDonagh of Clann Chulainn Park, Dundalk had appeared before Judge Flann Brennan for upwards of 20 years and before the new resident judge John Coughlan.

The court heard that CCTV showed the defendant exiting a blue Peugeot car at Heynestown around 6.20pm on March 23rd last year and she remained at the premises while the burglary was carried out.

Two bags of coins, two computer tablets and Samsung galaxy phone and cash were stolen in the break-in and the total loss amounted to €2,180.

On June third 2018, the accused placed several items of groceries and clothing in a bag and left Lidl St. Helena's Road without paying, and returned on July 10th, when she concealed two cushions and t-shirts, worth over €50 inside a package containing a double duvet.

She also swapped the price tag on the packaging, with that of a cheaper single duvet.

The court heard the accused was seen driving in Haggardstown on September 19th last year, when she was a disqualified driver and again two months later on the Avenue road.

Kathleen McDonagh had 95 previous convictions.

The Defence solicitor told Judge Eirinn McKiernan that his client - a native of Sligo, had a very poor education, has no social skills and had a history of abusing prescription medication.

While she had taken steps to address that she had relapsed.

The solicitor added the Probation Service had stretched themselves to help her over the years and eight months spent on remand in Northern Ireland was the longest period she had spent in custody. She was released in June and was now fearful of going into custody.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed sentences totalling 11 months and banned the accused from driving for 20 years.