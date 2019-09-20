Network flushing to affect water supplies for up to a month in Ardee

Irish Water say that Network Flushing in Ardee will commence on Monday September 23 2019 at 8.00am and will be completed on or before the October 23 2019 at 6pm.

These works will not cause any outage but may result in water discoloration and or a localised drop in pressure.

Areas affected will include the following Townlands in and around Ardee: Glebe, Boharnamoe, Cappocks Green, Stickillin, Dawsensdemesne, Townspark, Mulladrillon, Stonylane, Rathgory and Mullameelan.

Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused. For updates see www.water.ie