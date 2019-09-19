Dundalk based Irish Whiskey Auctions awarded All-Ireland Business All-Star accreditation

A Dundalk based business has achieved a quality mark signifying it meets the highest standards of service and trust and becomes one of the first whiskey based Businesses to achieve this accreditation.

Irish Whiskey Auctions was awarded the coveted All-Ireland Business All-Star accreditation on Thursday 12th September at an awards ceremony held in Croke Park. What makes this achievement even greater is that the business is only celebrating its first year in business in October next.

This is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria. The three pillars of All-Ireland Business All-Star accreditation are performance, trust and customer centricity

The accreditation is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the Kemmy Business School at the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.

Dr Hynes said the accreditation, which is now held by over 350 firms, is needed by the thousands of small and medium businesses which operate to their own standards, but have nothing to measure them by.

“We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance, and we speak to customers, employees and vendors,” she said.

“We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience.

“The business goes through at least two rigorous interviews and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics.”

The All-Ireland Business Foundation is responsible for overseeing the All-Ireland Business Summit and All-Star awards, ongoing All-Star accreditation, Thought Leader awards and promoting peer dialogue among members.

Commenting on their Award Katie Sheehy, one of the founders and directors of Irish Whiskey Auctions notes

“We at Irish Whiskey Auctions are really proud to have achieved accreditation by the All Star Business Foundation. It is an acknowledgement that the high standards in customer service that we strive to implement are achieving the desired results.

"The feedback we received from the accreditation process will help us develop further our customer service.

"We are grateful to all our customers both buyers and sellers for their trust and support in our business.”

Irish Whiskey Auctions was Ireland’s first dedicated online whiskey auction platform, they hold monthly online auctions where members of the public can submit their bottles to auction to be bought by bidders from all around the world. They auction all price ranges of items with some selling for as little as €20 up to as much as €15,000 for a bottle of the ultra-rare Midleton Pearl.

Many people have come to them with bottles that have been in their homes for years only to find out that they are worth considerable sums of money when they go to auction.

To find out more about Irish Whiskey Auctions, including what is coming up in their next auction go to their website here.