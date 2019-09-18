Louth County Council publish schedule of works for M1 Closure

Dundalk councillor John McGahon has said that the Council’s decision to publish the schedule of works for the M1 Motorway Closure will help Louth Commuters in planning their journeys in advance.

Speaking on the publication of the works, Cllr. McGahon said:

“Since we were made aware of the Closure at the beginning of August, I have been asking the Council to publish the schedule of works so commuters can plan their journey in advance.

"I raised this issue again at our monthly September meeting and I’m pleased to report that the Council followed up on my request and published the information on their website the following morning."

"Notifications will be published on AA Roadwatch, LMFM Radio and on the Councils website in a bid to keep commuters as informed as possible and minimize any disruption to their travel times.

"The works were originally meant to last ten weeks, but this has been scaled back to seven and again this will hopefully minimize any disruption."

The closures & diversion route will be as follows:

1. Junction 16 – local traffic restrictions at the junction plus slip road closures

2. Junction 14 – local traffic restrictions at the junction plus slip road closures

3. Northbound within sections of the M1 between Junction 10 to Junction 18 – 4 nights within the period September 30 2019 – November 16 2019.

- Diversion using the following national, regional and local roads; R132 (old N1), R169, LP 2226-27, N33, R166 and R215 (old N52).

Diversions will be in place between the night time hours of 19.30-06.30.

4. Southbound within sections of the M1 between Junction 18 to Junction 10 and to county boundary, Dublin Road, Drogheda – 6 nights within the period September 30 2019 – November 16 2019.

- Diversion using the following national, regional and local roads; R132 (old N1), R169, LP 2226-27, N33, R166 and R215 (old N52).

The diversion will be in place between the night time hours of 19.30-06.30.

The total duration of the roadworks is expected to over a period of seven weeks, during which time sections of the motorway mainline, interchange slip roads, roundabouts and side roads may be closed. It is the intention to minimise the number of and duration of road closures within the above period.