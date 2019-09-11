Gardaí in Carrickmacross appeal for help in tackling crimes against elderly

Gardaí in Carrickmacross have made an appeal to the public for assistance in tackling crimes against the elderly in the area.

According to Northern Sound News, Gardai are seeking the public's help in locating a blue Vauxhall Astra with a partial registration, NU59.

The car is suspected to have been used in crimes against the elderly in recent weeks.

Northern Sound say that there are reports that the car was seen in the area yesterday and that Gardaí are eager to locate the vehicle.

Anyone with any information on the car is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station, on 042 969 0190.