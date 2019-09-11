Concerns at review of proposed Ardee bypass

Local TD and Chairperson of the Transport, Tourism and Sport Oireachtas Committee, Fergus O’Dowd, has confirmed that both the Traffic Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and Louth County Council CEO will appear before the Oireachtas Transport Committee next Wednesday to discuss a review that has been requested by TII on the vital mid Louth Bypass project.

O’Dowd said: “I was deeply concerned to receive correspondence from the Head of Roads Capital Programme TII, Geraldine Fitzpatrick, outlining that TII had requested Louth County Council to review the scheme to consider and address the technical and environmental issues in the interest of the residents and the tax payer.

“I want to drill down on the specific reasons behind the decision to request a review and I want to see firm commitments given that will see the bypass project ringfenced and protected.”

Local Cllr Dolores Minogue said: “This project is widely supported and notwithstanding the localised issues that have been raised, a decision to review the scheme is a real worry and we need to do everything we can to secure this project to enhance business and reduce the chaotic congestion that has blighted the town for a number of years now.”