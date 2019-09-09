Watters seeks solar powered bins for Louth's Blue Flag beaches

Dundalk-Carlingford councillor Antóin Watters has welcomed the passing of his council motion seeking the installation of solar powered bins at Templetown Beach.

The motion was passed at Dundalk’s Municipal meeting this month and received unanimous support.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Watters said:

“We are doing great work with the Marine Litter Project in Cooley and the people of the area are committed to keeping our beaches clean. One thing that I think we would all agree on is the amount of rubbish left behind by visitors on our beaches.”

“The bins that are there are insufficient. They are always full to overflowing and people tend to leave their rubbish in and around the bin in an attempt to be seen to be disposing of it appropriately. By the time the bins are emptied, birds and the elements have added to the problem and the rubbish is strewn all over.”

Cllr Watters says that these solar bins would address that.

“The way it works is that the bins have a solar panel on the top which operates a compactor in the bin. As the rubbish is being compacted the bin can then hold up to 10 times the amount of rubbish and the need to empty the bin is reduced.”

“This is a positive step in helping to keep our beaches clean and the best part is, it won’t cost the Council a cent as they are funded through the Blue Flag funding, " he added.

“To expand on that, I would be seeking these bins to be placed at Schelling Hill and Gyles Quay also but because they are not covered under the Blue Flag funding, these two locations would need to be funded by the Council but I believe they will save money in the long run and you can’t put a price on the environmental advantages.”

The advantages of solar powered bins include the following: