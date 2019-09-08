Deaths in Louth - Sunday September 8 2019

The death has occurred of John Savage of Rooskey Road, Carlingford, Louth



Peacefully in the tender care of staff at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Very deeply regretted by his beloved wife Mary, daughter Christine and son John. Also by his brother Robbie and sister Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rice Funeral Directors, Chapel Lane, Carlingford (Eircode A91 TY79) from 4pm - 6pm today Sunday, 5pm - 8pm Monday and from 10am on Tuesday morning.

Removal at 10.45am to St. Michael's Church Carlingford, arriving for funeral mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery Carlingford.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to North Louth Hospice. A donation box will be available at Rice Funeral Directors and at the Church.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Bernadette Butler (née Byrne) of Drumard, Killanny, Carrickmacross, Monaghan and and formerly Tully, Corcreaghy



On September 7 2019, suddenly, at Cork University Hospital, surrounded by her devoted family. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her beloved husband Johnny, daughters Caroline, Albina and Tracey, sons Richard, John and Paul, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Maggie Mackin (Mullacrew) and Phylis Ruddy (Donaghmoyne) and brother Hughie (Louth Village), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Anne Cluskey (née Bromley) of St. Peter's Nursing Home, Castlebellingham and formerly Lis na Dara, Carrick Road, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of St. Peter's, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Peter, dear mother of Dominic and the late Patricia and Robert and daughter of the late Esther and Matthew Bromley.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing son, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sister Patsy, brother Jimmy, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street, Dundalk from 4pm-8pm on Monday.

Removal on Tuesday to Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Tallanstown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Oliver Plunkett's Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Eilish Keegan (née Martin) of Toberona, Castletown, Dundalk, Louth and formerly Knock, Inniskeen, Co Monaghan

Peacefully, at home. Beloved wife of Gerard and dear mother of Barry. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, son, daughter-in-law Frances, grandchildren Tiarnan, Alexandra and Lauren, brother Brendan, sisters Valerie, Briege, Sabina, Marie and Noeleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home (Eircode A91 C85E, entrance as signposted) from 2pm to 9pm on Sunday.

Removal on Monday at 10.30am, to St. Brigid's Church, Kilcurry, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Monday, please

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tess) Dooley (née Hennessy) of The Village, Moorehall Lodge, Ardee, Louth and formerly of Pimlico, Dublin



On Friday September 6 2019. Tess; will be sadly missed by her loving husband Sam, daughter Jacinta, sons Patrick and Donal, grandchildren Dillon, Leigh, Daniel and Patrick, sisters Claire, Joan, Rita and Roisin, brother Richie, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Tess will repose at Moorehall Lodge Oratory on Sunday (8th) from 4pm to 7pm.

Removal on Monday morning (9th) to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Tullyallen arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass.

Cremation afterwards in Dardistown Crematorium for family and close friends.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown and Ardee Hospice Homecare.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sean Dolan of Rockfield, Ardee, Louth



On September 5, 2019, suddenly at his residence. Sean will be sadly missed by his loving wife Jean, son and daughters Deborah, Dermot and Sarah, grand-children Tommi, Bronagh, Niamh, Sam, Isla, Georgia, Aimee, Megan and Katie, daughter-in-law Kay, sons-in-law William and Brian, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday 8, from 3pm to 8pm.

House private on Monday morning please.

Removal on Monday, 9th, to St. Catherine's Church, Ballapousta arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

May he rest in peace