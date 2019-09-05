Deaths in Louth - Thursday September 5 2019

The death has occurred of Mary Boyle (née McEntegart) of Portmarnock and formerly Ardee, Co. Louth



On September 3, 2019, peacefully in the compassionate care of AnovoCare Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Col. Denis Boyle.

Deeply missed by her sisters Breda Mee and Margaret Roche, her many nieces, nephews, grandnephews and grandnieces and extended family and friends.

Reposing in Stafford’s Funeral Home, Strand Road, Portmarnock on Wednesday, 4th September, from 5pm to 6pm.

Removal to St. Anne’s Church, Portmarnock, on Thursday morning for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial at St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Liz) Mc Geown (née Scullion) of 61 Crann Nua, Mullinary, Carrickmacross, Monaghan and late of Lurgan, Co. Armagh

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family. Cherished and adored mother of Neil & Darragh. Liz will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons, daughters-in-law Emma & Sinéad, grandchildren Amy, Laura, Noah & Caoilainn, sister Eleanor, brothers Padge, Jim & Emile, nieces, nephews, extended family and by all who knew and loved her.

Reposing at her home (Eircode A81CF30) on Thursday and Friday between 4 o’clock and 9 o’clock.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 o’clock to St. Joseph’s Church, Carrickmacross (Eircode A81K253), arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock, thereafter to St Joseph’s Cemetery, Carrickmacross, for burial.

House private on Saturday morning, please. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe Dixons Funeral Home, Dundalk.

May she rest in peace