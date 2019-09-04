Dundalk Tidy Towns announce World Clean Up Day initiative

Dundalk Tidy Towns have announced an initiative that will take place this year in the town as part of World Clean Up day.

World Clean Up Day takes place every September in various locations around the world. In 2018 millions of people gathered to tidy their communities, beaches, rivers and towns. As part of this initiative, Dundalk Tidy Towns will hold a big litter pick in 15 locations around Dundalk on Friday September 20 at 7.00pm.

Dundalk Tidy Towns are inviting everyone, individuals, residents’ associations and community groups, to undertake a clean up of their area from September Friday 20 – Sunday 22.

For those unable to organise a big event, they ask everyone to give consideration to doing a ‘2 Minute Street Clean’ on that weekend, simply by picking up a few pieces of litter or clearing a few weeds.

On Friday September 20 at 7.00pm, Tidy Towns volunteers will undertake a litter pick in 15 areas right around the town.

Volunteers will spend no more than one hour and attempt to leave the area as clean as possible.

Bags, litter pickers and gloves will be provided.

Details of the organised litter picks can be found on the Dundalk Tidy Towns Facebook page. Photos and details of individual events can be sent via the page and will be featured, say Dundalk Tidy Towns.