Crime
Garda injured following car chase in Dundalk
Four arrested after pursuit ended
Garda injured following car chase in Dundalk
Gardaí on patrol in Dundalk, observed a car acting suspiciously last night, Sunday September 1, at approximately 10pm.
After failing to stop for Gardaí a short pursuit ensued. A minor collision occurred between the vehicles in the Point Road area of Dundalk and a Garda member received minor injuries.
Four men were arrested at the scene, 2 aged in their late teens and 2 in their 20s.
They are currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station. Investigations are ongoing.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on