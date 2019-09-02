Garda injured following car chase in Dundalk

Gardaí on patrol in Dundalk, observed a car acting suspiciously last night, Sunday September 1, at approximately 10pm.

After failing to stop for Gardaí a short pursuit ensued. A minor collision occurred between the vehicles in the Point Road area of Dundalk and a Garda member received minor injuries.

Four men were arrested at the scene, 2 aged in their late teens and 2 in their 20s.

They are currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station. Investigations are ongoing.