Deaths in Louth - Sunday September 1 2019

The death has occurred of James Kirk of Mountbagnal, Riverstown and formerly Ballybinaby, Hackballscross, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in his 97th year, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters Ann and Mary, sons Jim, Pat, Henry, Seán, Kevin, Noel, Brendan, Ollie, Eugene and David, sisters Briege and Cissie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Predeceased by his daughters Mary Bridget, Joan and Bernie, son Michael and brothers Henry and Shane.

Reposing at his home from 5pm-9pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Removal on Monday at 10am, proceeding on foot to St. Mary's Church, Lordship, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lordship Cemetery.

House private on Monday morning, please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Brendan Duffy (JNR) of O'Hanlon Park, Dundalk, Louth



Brendan (Bobo) Duffy on Friday August 30, 2019, suddenly at his residence. Beloved son of Mary and Brendan and loving brother of Damien, Martina, Aine and Joleen.

He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken mum and dad, brother, sisters, sister in law Christina, aunt Phyllis, nephews, niece, cousins, extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Eugene McDaniel of Mosstown, Dunleer, Co Louth

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Eugene, beloved husband of Kathleen (née Cahill) and loving father of Anne (Sullivan), Bernie (Lane), Debbie (Malone), Jane (Glennon), Edward and Fionnuala (Harrop).

Sadly missed by his wife, daughters, son, sisters Phyllis, Bernadette and Joan, brother Tommy, daughter-in-law Mary, sons-in-law Nicky, Peter, John, Vinnie and David, brother-in-law Jack, sister-in-law Mary, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode A92 YC5P) from 4pm until 8pm on Saturday. Removal on Sunday morning to Saint Brigid's Church, Dunleer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Saint Patrick's Church Cemetery (Rock Chapel), Upper Maheracloone, Carrickmacross (Eircode A81 KD72), arriving at 1.45pm approx.

House private on Sunday morning please

May he rest in peace