ISME to host networking event in Dundalk’s Imperial Hotel

ISME will be bringing a series of Roadshows around the country during 2019. The Roadshows will provide an opportunity for businesses to network and enjoy talks and discussions from a selection of speakers. Admission to all of these events will be complimentary.

The seventh event will take place on Wednesday, August 28 in The Imperial Hotel, Dundalk. We then follow the Roadshow to Carlow on Thursday 12th September in Mount Wolseley Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort. These events will be held in partnership with Jobs.ie.

Starting at 08:30am in The Imperial Hotel, Dundalk there will be a complementary breakfast and networking, followed by talks and a Brexit Panel Discussion.

The schedule for the day is as follows:

8.30am - 9.00am networking and breakfast

9.00am - 9:10am Neil McDonnell, ISME CEO, SME lobbying, key issues for business and how ISME can help you.

9.10am - 9.20am Adam Weatherley, Learning and Development Manager, ISME Skillnet Training Update

9.20am - 9.30am Mark O’Connor, ISME HR Advisor, HR Update

9.30am - 9.40am Christopher Paye, General Manager, Jobs.ie

Recruitment for SMEs

9.40am - 10.10am Brexit Panel Discussion with moderater Neil McDonnell and Paul McMahon, Principal at McMahon LegalDerek Dunne, Custom Compliance Manager, Quality Freight Group, Denise Marron, Brexit Team Executive, InterTradeIreland.



Admission is free but spaces are limited so please register. You can do so by visiting: www.isme.ie/roadshow and searching for the Dundalk event.

