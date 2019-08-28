Dundalk councillor says Bay Estate clean up is just the beginning

Residents of Bay Estate rolled-up their sleeves and came out in force last Saturday to help in a community initiative to clean-up their area.

Local councillor Ruairi O Murchu praised all who devoted their time to keeping their housing estate tidy.

“People met at the shop in Bay Estate at 11am and then broke into a number of teams to clean, tidy up and weed a number of parts of the estate. This continued until well after the 1pm cut off time.”

Cllr O Murchu also thanked the council for its efforts too: “Louth County Council needs to be thanked for supplying the materials and for removing the waste.

“Initiatives like this are so important for communities and provide a mechanism for people to get to know each other while also enhancing the estate.”

He added: “This Community Clean-Up was proposed at the last meeting of Bay Estate Neighbourhood Watch and will now become a regular event. The Committee thanked everyone for taking part and requested that over the next period they try to ensure that the area outside their homes be kept clean and weed-free.”