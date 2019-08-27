Louth senator says 'goalposts shifted' in proposals for 50 bed care home in Ardee

“It is a matter of fact that the HSE are reviewing every single line of expenditure at the moment - both current and capital - and vigilance is required to ensure they make good on commitments made.”

This was one of the views shared by Louth Labour senator, Ged Nash, speaking to the Democrat, following the news that the HSE have submitted a planning application with Louth County Council for a 50-bedroom community nursing unit/residential care unit within the curtilage of St. Joseph's Hospital in Ardee.

He shared his concerns regarding the project, which include the timeline surrounding the project; the decision to move the project from a publicly funded project to a Public-Private partnership, and fears the project might not actually go ahead due to cost-saving measures imposed by the Department of Health.

“This is a project close to my heart and it is really critical for the people of mid-Louth”, said Senator Nash.

“I was centrally involved as a member of government from 2014-2016 in having the 50-bed unit project at St. Joseph’s included in the health capital programme (2016-2021) and importantly as a direct public project.

“My concern surrounds the fact that the project timeline is well behind what was originally envisaged and also the fact that the goalposts have now been shifted with the project going from a direct public project to the status of a Public-Private Partnership.”

Senator Nash continued:

“The submission of a planning application is an important step but it does not of itself guarantee that the project will be completed as and when originally envisaged, particularly in light of reports over what appear to be massive cost over-runs in the community nursing home unit capital projects scheme (as reported in the Irish Independent last week) and in the context of the looming HIQA deadline.”

According to the application lodged with Louth County Council on August 12, the HSE seeks permission for a "two-storey, part single-storey, community nursing unit/residential care unit (c.4,494sqm total gross floor area) comprising 50 beds."

Included in the application are plans for "associated resident accommodation including dining rooms, kitchenettes, residential areas with family overnight room, visitors room, treatment room, hairdressers salon etc.; internal courtyard and terrace space; associated back of house areas including kitchen and laundry areas, staff accommodation and ancillary offices."

While the planning application has been lodged, Senator Nash believes that it is no guarantee the project will proceed.

“To give you a recent example,” he said, “a new x-ray room was included in the planning application for the extended ED at Our Lady of Lourdes but that didn’t prevent the new facility from being unceremoniously dumped (late last year) from the final project to save €1m, and all as a direct result of cost-saving measures imposed by the Department of Health and HSE arising from well-documented cost overruns on the National Childrens’ Hospital.”

“The concerns I have expressed are legitimate”, he continued, “and I have a responsibility to keep holding the government and the HSE to account and to see the government decision taken in January 2016 implemented in full.

“This is a massively important project for the county and it is very important that it comes to fruition as originally planned and on time.”