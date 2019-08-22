Carrickmacross business awarded All-Ireland Business All-Star accreditation

Carrickmacross based business, House of Colour, run by Maria Macklin, has been awarded the coveted All-Ireland Business All-Star accreditation.

The accreditation means the business has achieved a quality mark signifying it meets the highest standards of service and trust.

It is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria.

Maria Macklin, who started House of Colour in 2015 said:

“As an image consultant, I show my clients how to be visible, be memorable and be their best selves by having a consistent and impactful personal brand. Achieving Business All-Star accreditation is a tremendous achievement for House of Colour. This accreditation is a confirmation that all our clients are guaranteed the best service.”

The accreditation is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the Kemmy Business School at the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.

Dr Hynes said the accreditation, which is now held by over 350 firms, is needed by the thousands of small and medium businesses which operate to their own standards, but have nothing to measure them by.

“We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance, and we speak to customers, employees and vendors,” she said.

“We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience. The business goes through at least two interviews and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics.”

The All-Ireland Business Foundation is responsible for overseeing the All-Ireland Business Summit and All-Star awards, ongoing All-Star accreditation, Thought Leader awards and promoting peer dialogue among members.

The process to select the next group of Business All-Star accredited companies has begun and further information is available at businessallstars.ie