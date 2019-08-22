Deaths in Louth - Thursday August 22 2019

The death has occurred of Pat Taaffe of Rampark, Jenkinstown, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his family.

Beloved husband of Yvonne and father to Pat, son of Pat and the late Theresa and brother to Lillian and Anita. He will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends.

Removal from his home (Eircode A91 FV09) on Friday at 10.40am, to St. Mary's Church, Lordship, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the RNLI c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

House private, by request.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Michael (Joker) McDonagh of Mooreland Road, Lisdoo, Dundalk, Louth

On Wednesday, 21st August 2019. Peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Kathleen, brothers David and Thomas, sister Mary.

He will be sadly missed by his loving family, brothers John, Paddy, Martin and Kieran, sisters Kathleen, Winnie, Nora, Margaret, Brigid and Jacqueline, aunts Margaret and Nellie, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the family residence, Mooreland Road, Lisdoo from 11am to 9pm Thursday and Friday.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am proceeding on footto St, Nicholas' Church, Bridge Street, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Derek Faulkner of Ballsgrove, Drogheda, Louth



On August 21 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Derek, predeceased by his mam and dad Mary and Tom and his sister Fiona.

Sadly missed by his wife Tracey, daughters Amy and Katie, sisters Sharon, Carmel, Elizabeth and Karen, brothers Kevin and Thomas, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 4pm until 8pm on Thursday evening.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.40am arriving to Holy Family Church, Ballsgrove for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

House private on Friday morning please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Marie Baxter (née Mc Evoy) of Point Road., Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully at home on August 21, 2019. Marie, beloved wife of the late Tom and dear mother of Fiona and Therese, dear nana of Emma and Thomas and sister of the late Henry Mc Evoy.

Deeply regretted by her daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Christopher Merry, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 12 noon until 9pm on Thursday.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.45am to St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

May she rest in peace