Deaths in Louth - Tuesday August 20 2019

The death has occurred of Cathal Whelan of Dublin Road, Drogheda, Louth

On August 18, 2019, tragically. Cathal; beloved son of Eugenia and Ciarán and loving brother of Niamh and Sinéad.

Sadly missed by his mam and dad, his sisters and their partners Gavan and Michael, his aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family, colleagues Noel, Richie and Jordan and many friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 3pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in St Mary’s Church, James St., with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, to SOSAD.

House private on Thursday morning.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Josephine Hearty (née Crilly) of The Laurels, Dundalk, Louth



On Sunday August 18, 2019, suddenly at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Kevin, parents Evelyn and Jimmy, sister Therese, brothers Eamon, Jimmy and Joe.

Josephine will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Elaine and Grainne, sons-in-law Niall Teather and Alan Coburn, grandchildren Shannon, Odhran, Faolan, Kevin and Faye, extended family, relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Grainne, Cherryvale, Bay Estate, from Tuesday evening 7pm to 9pm and Wednesday 11am to 9pm.

Removal on Thursday morning, driving to St. Joseph's Redemptorist, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

House Private on Thursday morning, by family request.

May she rest in peace



