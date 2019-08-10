Kelly the hero as Dundalk ease past Cobh in FAI Cup

Georgie Kelly continued his cup-competition goal-getting as his second-half header sent Dundalk FC through to the last 16 of the Extra.ie FAI Cup following a 1-0 win over Cobh Ramblers at Saint Colman’s Park on Saturday night.

Dundalk are aiming to make it to a fifth consecutive final of this competition. However, on paper, this was one of their trickiest early-round hurdles in recent years, and so it proved.

The 2018 double winners – much-changed from Europe on Wednesday night – were left frustrated in a first half where Seán Hoare was on the end of their only real threatening moment as he struck the woodwork.

Cobh are languishing in the bottom half of the First Division but their league form has improved over the past month and they gave a good account of themselves here. They posed a threat, too, with Dave Hurley only inches off target before the break.

Shortly after the restart, Dundalk called on the ever-reliable Seán Gannon to dig them out and once again he delivered, with his fabulous 67th-minute cross finished clinically by Kelly.

The 22-year-old striker had netted on both his starts in the EA SPORTS Cup this season – helping to shoot Dundalk into the semi-finals of that – and his header here was enough to ensure their place in the second-round hat for this competition.

With their European season on the line following a 1-0 defeat at Slovan Bratislava in midweek, Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth made nine changes here ahead of the second leg of that tie in Tallaght on Tuesday. Daniel Cleary and John Mountney were the sole survivors from Slovakia.

Brian Gartland returned to captain the side while, behind him, Aaron McCarey was given a rare runout in goal. Georgie Kelly and Cameron Dummigan were others handed opportunities to impress, with a bench of riches in reserve were the evening to take a twist.

This was the second successive night where an Extra.ie FAI Cup tie was down for decision at Saint Colman’s Park – after Limerick scored late to eliminate Cobh Wanderers 24 hours earlier – and the surface had visibly cut up during that game.

Dundalk’s domestic treble dream had come to an end at the East Cork venue last August when they suffered a shock knockout in the EA SPORTS Cup semi-final, although they did cruise past Cobh in this competition at Oriel Park last season.

At a historically difficult place to play, it was never going to be an easy or entertaining evening for Perth’s players – who were again wearing their purple kit in support of the Temple Street Foundation – and they struggled to create clear chances in the first half.

They did go close to breaking the deadlock in the 13th minute when Patrick McEleney’s free-kick fell to Hoare whose effort came back off the underside of the crossbar.

Ramblers were restricted to strikes from range, with neither of Ian Turner’s or Charlie Fleming’s efforts troubling McCarey. However, in the 40th minute, the hosts did give Dundalk a fright when Hurley’s drive struck the outside of the post.

The second half started in much the same manner as the first had gone, and Perth reacted by quickly introducing Gannon and Michael Duffy before the hour-mark.

Those changes lifted The Lilywhites and Mountney soon fired goalwards but Paul Hunt got behind it. McEleney also tried his luck but again the goalkeeper gathered.

On 67 minutes, though, the deadlock was broken after an excellent move as Mountney fed Gannon whose delivery picked out Kelly and his download header beat Hunt. With that goal came another €100 for the Temple Street Foundation.

Daniel Kelly then headed over from a McEleney cross, as Dundalk looked to kill off the tie. At only 1-0, it remained alive, with Cobh substitute Cían Leonard going close in the 75th minute.

However, Dundalk saw the game out well – Duffy and Georgie Kelly both seeing shots saved by Hunt near the end, while substitute Seán Murray went close right at the death – as they avoided a potential banana skin to progress.

Cobh Ramblers: Paul Hunt (c); Charlie Fleming, Charlie Lyons, Ben O’Riordan, Kevin Taylor; Greg Henry, Dave Hurley; Ian Turner, Cameron Harlson (Andrew Cronin 74), Stephen O’Leary; Bryan Murphy (Cían Leonard 67).

Subs Not Used: Adam Mylod (GK), Mickey Foley, Stephen O’Connor, Matt Lambe, Jamie O’Sullivan.

Dundalk: Aaron McCarey; James Carroll (Seán Gannon 52), Daniel Cleary, Brian Gartland (c), Cameron Dummigan; Seán Hoare, Patrick McEleney; John Mountney (Seán Murray 75), Lido Lotefa (Michael Duffy 58), Daniel Kelly; Georgie Kelly.

Subs Not Used: Gary Rogers (GK), Chris Shields, Patrick Hoban, Dane Massey.

Referee: Ray Matthews (Westmeath).

Booked: Cobh Ramblers: Charlie Fleming (32), Charlie Lyons (71), Ian Turner (73). Dundalk: None.