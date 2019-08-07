Irish Water announce disruption to supply in Ardee and surrounding areas tomorrow

Irish Water, working in partnership with Louth County Council, are advising customers that essential repairs to a water main are scheduled to take place in Ardee from 9am until 8pm on Thursday 8th August.

Homes and businesses in the area may be impacted by disruption to their water supply during this time.

The areas impacted include; Ardee Town and surrounding area from Stabannan, Dromin to Blackstick to Ballygowan to Artnalever.

They are asking users to conserve water while the water main repair is underway and to conserve water by; not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and to postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible.

Following the completion of work on the watermain, they say it may take a number of hours for the water supply to return in full to all impacted properties.

Irish Water say they wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank customers for their patience while the work, which they say will ensure a more secure and sustainable water supply for customers in the area, is underway.

The customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278, say Irish Water and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. Updates will be provided on the water supply and services section of our website.