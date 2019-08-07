256 children in Louth waiting for psychology appointment unacceptable says Breathnach

The mental health crisis in Ireland is worsening according to Louth Fianna Fáil TD, Declan Breathnach.

Deputy Breathnach has said the waiting times for child psychology appointments are unacceptable as HSE figures from a parliamentary question reveal 256 children in Louth are waiting for a psychology appointment, with 74 of these waiting for over a year.

The parliamentary question, submitted by Fianna Fáil TD James Browne, sought to establish "the number of children awaiting a primary care psychology appointment on 30 June 2019; the number of such children waiting over 3 months, 1, 2 and over 3 years respectively".

Nationwide, the figures revealed that over 7,000 children in Ireland waiting for psychology appointment, with a quarter waiting for over a year

“As a former teacher," said Deputy Breathnach, "I know how important early intervention is for vulnerable children and teenagers, but this is clearly not happening with so many waiting over a year for an appointment. The Government and the HSE have a responsibility to these children.

“The Child and Adolescent Mental Health services have barely over half the staff required. Reducing these waiting lists should come as a priority to the Government. Deficiencies in mental health services for our children and teenagers cannot be allowed to go on”.