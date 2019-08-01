Number signing on in Louth has increased drastically over past three months

The number of people signing on the Live Register in Louth has increased drastically since May, with 748 more people signing on in July than in May 2019.

Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures released today show that there was 8,491 people signing on in Louth in July, compared to 7,743 in May.

This is still 2,456 fewer than the number signing on two years ago however, and 872 fewer than 12 months ago.

The increase since May 2019 represents an increase of 9.7%.

Looking at the figures in a little more detail, in Dundalk, 94 more people signed on in July than in June, and 240 more than in May 2019. It represents an increase of 6.6% since May.

In Ardee, 29 more people signed on in July than June, and 82 more than May, representing a 9.7% increase since May.

Drogheda has seen the largest increase in the number of people signing on, with 265 more signing on in June than July and 426 more than in May, representing an increase of 13.2%.