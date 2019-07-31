Louth homeless figures jump to record high in June

Louth's homeless figure jumped to a record high of 176 in June, according to the June Homeless Report released this evening by the Department of Housing, Planning & Local Government.

This is an increase of 14 on the May figure and surpasses the previous high of 163, recorded in April by 8%.

The only counties in Ireland which reported higher numbers are Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway.

Kildare had previously reported a higher figure than Louth, but it is now reporting a lower number of 166.

The Homelessness Report, places Louth in the North East region along with Monaghan and Cavan.

Monaghan recorded one person homeless, down from three the previous month, and Cavan recorded five, down from 11 in May.

20 families presented as homeless in the North East in June, up from 15 in May.