Adams says Louth faces Brexit job threat

Louth TD Gerry Adams has warned that “the election of Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister and the increased likelihood of a no-deal Brexit threatens jobs in Louth and along the border corridor”.

Deputy Adams said:

“The election of Boris Johnson, his appointment of a hard-line pro-Brexit Cabinet, and the establishment of a so-called ‘War Cabinet’ has significantly ramped up the potential for a no-deal Brexit. The consequences of this for Louth, for the Good Friday Agreement and for the restoration of the political institutions in the North, are not good.

"Equally damaging for jobs and investment is the impact of Brexit on border counties, and especially Louth which straddles the Dublin-Belfast economic corridor.

"According to the Government's contingency action plan update, published at the beginning of July, there are likely to be job losses in this state of between 50,000 to 55,000 in the most exposed sectors. A report published yesterday by the North's Department for the Economy predicts that up to 40,000 jobs will be at risk from a no-deal Brexit.

"In June a confidential British Government study was published by the British Parliament’s Brexit select committee. It identified 142 areas of co-operation, including in the areas of agriculture, health, the environment and transport between this state and the North, and between the island of Ireland and Britain. All of these will be seriously affected by a no-deal Brexit”.

Commenting on An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s remarks on Unity at the MacGill Summer School last week, Deputy Adams said:

“I welcome the Taoiseach’s belated realisation that a hard Brexit on October 31st, against the wishes of people in the North, which takes away their European citizenship, and undermines the Good Friday Agreement, will increase interest in and support for Irish Unity.

"Mr Varadkar now needs to move beyond expressions of concern and begin the process of planning for Irish unity. Currently he says that producing a White Paper or establishing a Forum on Unity would fuel the accusation that the Irish government is exploiting Brexit.

"The reality is that it is the responsibility of governments to plan for different eventualities. Irish Unity is clearly now one of these and there is a responsibility on Mr Varadkar to plan for it.”