Racecourse Road remains closed following second incident in Dundalk

The Racecourse Road remains closed following a second incident in which a car crashed into another vehicle.

An eyewitness who drove past the Racecourse Road told the Democrat that they witnessed "a man with his shirt torn off being held down by Gardaí" on the grass verge outside the Bingo Hall.

The witness also told the Democrat that she saw "three cars with dents on them" at the scene.

Gardaí remain at the scene and could not say when the road will be reopened and could not confirm whether any arrests had yet been made.