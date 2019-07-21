BREAKING: Emergency services at 'incident' at St Patrick's Cemetery in Dundalk

MORE HERE: What we know so far..

UPDATE 4.13PM: According to witnesses the car in question, which is understood to be dark green/black in colour, drove out of the graveyard and collided with parked cars on the Newry Road and came to a stop. Gardai are at the car.

UPDATE 4.05PM: The Democrat understands that at least one elderly man has been hit by a car in the graveyard.

UPDATE: At least four ambulances are at the graveyard at present. Gardai have begun to file patrons out of the cemetary.

Emergency services are attending an incident at St Patricks cemetary in Dundalk this afternoon.

It is understood a car has collided with one or more people at the annual blessing of the grave.

Gardai and ambulance personnel are at the scene.

Patrons at the ceremony have been told to remain were they are.

