Vacancy for Senior Speech and Language Therapist at Saint John of God

The Mission of Saint John of God North East Services is to provide a variety of centre and community based residential, day and educational services for people with moderate, severe and profound intellectual disabilities in counties Louth, Meath and Monaghan, based on a commitment to excellence and following the ethos, values and policies of the Hospitaller Order of Saint John of God.

Senior Speech and Language Therapist - (Contract, Part time or Full-Time Permanent Position)

We are seeking applications for the position of Senior Speech and Language Therapist within our residential service based in Drumcar Co Louth.

Candidates must be eligible for membership of the Irish Association of Speech & Language Therapists.

Appropriate post qualification experience and/or additional qualifications, commensurate with the seniority of the post, is essential.

A qualification in dysphagia and/or experience of working in this area with adults is highly desirable.

Experience with Augmentative Alternative Communication (AAC) and a Total Communication will be highly regarded.

Full Job Descriptions available on request

Informal enquiries to Declan Moore, Regional Director, 041-686 2600

If you believe you have the necessary enthusiasm, competencies and experience,

please forward your letter of application along with your Curriculum Vitae by email only to:

hr-nes@sjog.ie

Closing Date: 5.00pm Friday 2nd August 2019

Applications will be short-listed on the information supplied in the Curriculum Vitae and a panel may be formed from which future vacancies will be filled.

Saint John of God North East Services is an equal opportunities employer.

HOSPITALITY – COMPASSION – EXCELLENCE – JUSTICE – RESPECT