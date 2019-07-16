Louth County Council to receive €250,000 special dividend windfall

A €250,000 windfall Louth County Council is to receive as a special dividend payment, will go towards returning vacant homes to use and dealing with house maintenance requests, members heard at the Louth County Council July meeting in the County Chamber yesterday(Monday).

Chief Executive Joan Martin, explained that the figure was not accounted for in the annual budget as she did not think the local authority would be receiving the funds. The dividend would be for this year only, Ms Martin explained to the members, and would not be available next year.

Elsewhere at the July meeting, Cllr Conor Keelan asked for an update on the Council's Vacant Site Register, which has yet to be populated with data.

Ms Martin acknowledged that the progress on the Register was slow but that she was currently looking at a survey of properties in the county with council staff, to get a full understanding on the properties to see if they genuinely are vacant properties and if the Council can act on them.

Cllr Keelan had also asked for an update on the appeal to the decision not to grant funding for the Bridge Street regeneration. The meeting heard that there was still no word but the Council were told that a decision would be coming soon.

The opening of the playground at the Marshes Shopping Centre is imminent but an official opening date has not yet been confirmed, the meeting also heard.

The response was given to Cllr Marianne Butler, who had asked for an opening date for the playground. The work on the playground was completed the meeting heard, and apart from another grass cutting, the playground was ready and an official opening would take place soon.