Crime
Gardaí investigating 'petrol bomb' attack in Dundalk
Incident took place in Castleross area
Gardaí investigating 'petrol bomb' attack in Dundalk
Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire that occurred at a premises in the Castleross area of Dundalk, at approximately 10:30pm on Sunday July 14.
No injuries occurred as a result of this incident and there was a small amount of damage to the front of the property, according to information the Dundalk Democrat received from An Garda Síochána.
Sources say that the incident is as a result of a petrol bomb being thrown at a premises, although this has not been confirmed by Gardaí.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on