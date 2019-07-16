Gardaí investigating 'petrol bomb' attack in Dundalk

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire that occurred at a premises in the Castleross area of Dundalk, at approximately 10:30pm on Sunday July 14.

No injuries occurred as a result of this incident and there was a small amount of damage to the front of the property, according to information the Dundalk Democrat received from An Garda Síochána.

Sources say that the incident is as a result of a petrol bomb being thrown at a premises, although this has not been confirmed by Gardaí.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.