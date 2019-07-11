Louth County Council

Louth County Council to call door to door to update Register of Electors

Field officers to call to homes over coming weeks

Donard McCabe

Louth County Council say they will be calling to homes in the county over the coming weeks to update the Register of Electors.

The Council says their Field Officers will be calling door to door to get the work done, but say all officers will carry identification  with them and will not ask to enter people's homes.

They add that for any queries to contact them at 1890 202303 or email register@louthcoco.ie