Louth County Council
Louth County Council to call door to door to update Register of Electors
Field officers to call to homes over coming weeks
Louth County Council to call door to door to update Register of Electors
Louth County Council say they will be calling to homes in the county over the coming weeks to update the Register of Electors.
The Council says their Field Officers will be calling door to door to get the work done, but say all officers will carry identification with them and will not ask to enter people's homes.
They add that for any queries to contact them at 1890 202303 or email register@louthcoco.ie
Over the coming weeks Louth County Council Field Officers will be calling to homes to update the Register of Electors. All will carry ID with them and will not ask to enter your home. Any queries, please contact us at 1890 202303 or email register@louthcoco.ie #louthcorp pic.twitter.com/zYN7w4O4lP— Louth County Council (@louthcoco) July 11, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on