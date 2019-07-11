REPORT: Boy (10) dies in drowning incident at a house in Carlingford

A 10 year old boy has died in a drowning incident at a house in Carlingford this morning.

According to LMFM News, Gardaí say they were called to the scene this morning.

It is understood that the boy was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where he was announced dead.

According to sources the incident is being treated as a tragic accident.

A file will be prepared for the coroner Gardaí say, according to LMFM.