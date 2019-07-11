Planning granted for 106 bed nursing home in Blackrock

Planning permission has been granted this week by Louth County Council to develop a new 106 bed nursing home at Knockshee on the Old Golf Links Road, Blackrock, Dundalk.

Arbortree Investments Limited made the application in September 2018, seeking permission to construct an elderly care centre consisting of a two storey, 106 bed nursing home, a two storey apartment structure containing 12 two-bed assisted living units and, a single storey laundry/utility structure (centralising storage and services regarding the other two structures) and all ancillary site works.

Louth County Council sought further information on the development on November 19 2018. This was provided last month, with a decision made on the application on July 8.