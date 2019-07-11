Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday July 11 2019

The death has occurred of Oliver Tully of Baugh House, Baltray, Co. Louth

On July 9 2019, suddenly. Oliver (Councillor), beloved husband to Eileen and loving dad to Philip, Sarah, Amy and Eibhlín.

Sadly missed by his wife and children, daughter-in-law Maureen, sons-in-law Kelvin, Christoff and David, grandchildren Róisin, Diarmaid, Cathal, Fergal, Tadhg, Hugo, Helen, Katie and David, brother Eugene, sisters Susan, Bernie, Mary, Anne and Elizabeth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Eileen's step-mam Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 5 o’clock until 8 o’clock on Thursday and Friday evening.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Termonfeckin arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Shetland Rd, Termonfeckin. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Heart Foundation. irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Duffy of Hyde Park, Dundalk, Louth



On Tuesday July 9 2019, peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Noeleen (nee) Clarke, very deeply regretted by his loving family Michael, Bernard, Gerard and Ashling, brother Tom, sisters Marie and Josie, grandchildren great-grandchildren, sons and daughters in-law Michelle, Lorraine, Aishling and Mark, nephews, nieces, extended family, wonderful neighbours and all who cared for Michael.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 12 noon until 8pm.

Removal on Thursday morning proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock, burial afterwards in Saint Patrick's Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Colette Rogan (née Molloy) of Glenwood, Dublin Road., Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on July 8 July 2019. Colette much loved wife of the late James and dear mother of Mary, Seamus, Patricia, Donald, John, and Catherine and nana of Conor, Liam, Sean, James, Ted, Isobel, Mary-Louisa, Saoirse, and Rosa-Lee.

Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Eamon Mc Mahon, Nikos Melitas, Prebrinder Grewal, daughters-in-law Susan, Lydia, and Kelly, sisters Kathleen Flood, Maureen Mc Kenna, and Patsy Doherty, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geough's Funeral Home from 4pm until 7pm on Friday.

Removal on Saturday morning to The Church of the Holy Family arriving for Mass at 11.0’Clock. Cremation at 1.30pm in Glasnevin Crematorium.

Family flowers only.

May she rest in peace