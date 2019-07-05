Water mains repairs to take place in Quay Street area in Dundalk this Sunday

Irish Water have announced that the water supply in Quay Street and surrounding areas in Dundalk may be affected this Sunday while repairs to a burst water main take place.

The water utility say that works are scheduled to take place from 7 am until 5 pm on Sunday July 7.

They recommend that users allow two-three hours after the estimated restoration time for the supply to fully return.

For updates on the supply disruption, users are advised to visit the Irish Water website and enter the reference number LOU00005846 in the search bar on the website