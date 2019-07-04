Louth's Peter Fitzpatrick calls for commitment that Help to Buy Scheme will continue

Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick raised the topic of affordable housing with the Minister for State, Damien English, in the Dáil this week calling on the government to help those "caught in the middle".

Deputy Fitzpatrick said:

"Every family dreams of owning their own house – the family home. First, they must see what they can afford, then get a solicitor, find the property, get it surveyed and seek mortgage approval. In Dundalk, as I am sure is the case in every other town, a large number of families are stuck in the middle.

"These families comprising a husband, wife and two children, can earn €50,000 a year - which is nothing to be sneezed at – and can pay rent up to €1,300. By the time they have paid for food, transport, schooling costs and childcare, they do not have much left.

"The Rebuilding Ireland loan is a fantastic scheme and is helping many. However, there are many who cannot afford to save for a home loan deposit for the simple reason their €50,000 income quickly runs out due to other costs."

The Independent TD continued:

"These people cannot get on local authority waiting lists and they cannot get loans. Is there any rule the Taoiseach can introduce to help the people who are caught in the middle, the people who are trying their best to work? They do not want to take social welfare payments; they want to work and earn. Can we start looking after the people who are stuck in the middle?"

In reply to Deputy Fitzpatrick, the Minister for State said that supply is part of the issue in this regard. He also went on to say that the government are also intervening to make houses more affordable through a number of schemes, including the help-to-buy scheme.

Fitzpatrick went on to say:

"What I am hearing loudly and clearly from my constituents who hope to become first-time buyers is that they need clarity and certainty. The supply is low. As much welcomed Help to Buy Schemes and Rebuilding Ireland Loans are there is no certainty on how these schemes will last for and a lot are just applicable to First-time buyers.

"Affordable housing is affecting every potential buyer. People are trying their best and saving hard. They would like to know the goal that they are saving towards is achievable in the near future. The Help to Buy Scheme is only available until March 2020. Saving to buy your first home is a lengthy process and I urge the Department to extend such schemes, " Deputy Fitzpatrick concluded.

In a statement released this afternoon, Deputy Fitzpatrick said that he has asked the Minister for Finance if he will give commitment that the Help to Buy Scheme will continue.