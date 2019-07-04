Louth Business Awards
Louth Business Awards seeking nominations for Employee of the Year Award
Nominations now open
Dundalk Chamber of Commerce have announced that they are now seeking nominations for this year's Louth Business Awards, with a callout going out today for nominations for the Employee of the Year award.
The Chamber are calling on companies and businesses in the area to recognise those who go above and beyond the call of duty then nominate them for this award.
This award will recognise that individual and must be nominated by the owner/manager. This could also be someone who is working in a business/shop for a long time and is synonymous with the business/shop.
There is also the opportunity to enter more categories in the awards, up to 4 in total including the following categories:
- Start up business of the year- 5 or less staff
- Best Emerging Business- 6-20 staff
- Best SME of the year- 21 plus staff
- Best Training Initiative
- Best Family Business
- Professional Services Award
- Best Exporter
- Entrepreneur of the year
- Best Place to work
- Best Indigenous Manufacturing company of the year
- Best Digital Marketing/Social media campaign
To enter or nominate someone, contact brenda@dundalk.ie for an application form. Closing date for entries for the Louth Business Awards is Friday August 2, so get your nomination in now!
The Louth Business Awards take place on Saturday October 19 in the Carrickdale Hotel. For further information call: 042 9336343
