Louth Business Awards seeking nominations for Employee of the Year Award

Dundalk Chamber of Commerce have announced that they are now seeking nominations for this year's Louth Business Awards, with a callout going out today for nominations for the Employee of the Year award.

The Chamber are calling on companies and businesses in the area to recognise those who go above and beyond the call of duty then nominate them for this award.

This award will recognise that individual and must be nominated by the owner/manager. This could also be someone who is working in a business/shop for a long time and is synonymous with the business/shop.

There is also the opportunity to enter more categories in the awards, up to 4 in total including the following categories:

Start up business of the year- 5 or less staff

Best Emerging Business- 6-20 staff

Best SME of the year- 21 plus staff

Best Training Initiative

Best Family Business

Professional Services Award

Best Exporter

Entrepreneur of the year

Best Place to work

Best Indigenous Manufacturing company of the year

Best Digital Marketing/Social media campaign

To enter or nominate someone, contact brenda@dundalk.ie for an application form. Closing date for entries for the Louth Business Awards is Friday August 2, so get your nomination in now!

The Louth Business Awards take place on Saturday October 19 in the Carrickdale Hotel. For further information call: 042 9336343