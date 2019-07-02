Simon report highlights extreme scarcity of rental properties within RS/HAP limits in Dundalk

A new Simon Communities in Ireland report just released shows that during the course of the study there was just one property in Dundalk available to rent within HAP limits of €575 for a single person, and no properties available at all for a couple within HAP limits of €650.

The Simon report, entitled 'Locked Out of the Market XIV - The Gap between Rent Supplement/HAP Limits and Market Rents', is a snapshot study undertaken over April 2,3 and 4, 2019.

Eleven areas including Dundalk were included in the study.

The report tracks the number of properties advertised to rent within the Department of Social Protection Rent Supplement (RS) limits and Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government (DHPLG) Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) limits.

The details were gathered from daft.ie, and it focused on the following categories:

Single person;

Couple;

Couple/One Parent and One Child;

Couple/One Parent and Two Children

The results from the report for Dundalk are as follows:

Average number of properties available with no minimal cost: 39

Total number of properties available to rent within RS/HAP Limits over three days of study:

Single person - RS/HAP Limits - €575 - one property

Couple - RS/HAP Limits - €650 - zero properties

Couple/One Parent and One Child - RS/HAP Limits - €975 - 12 properties

Couple/One Parent and Two Children - RS/HAP Limits - €1,050 - 12 properties

According to the report, there were 25 properties available to rent within RS/HAP limits during this study period, representing an increase of 4 properties since November 2018. Seventeen properties were available to rent within RS/HAP limits in Dundalk in February 2018.

Further information in the Simon Communities report included: