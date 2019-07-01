Deaths in Dundalk - Monday July 1 2019

The death has occurred of Josephine Shields of St Fursey’s Terrace, Blackrock and formerly of Old Gardens, Chapel St, Dundalk, Co Louth

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, June 29 2019. Josephine, beloved daughter of the late Annie and Johnny and dear sister of Kathleen, Gerard and Michael and the late John and Francie.

Deeply regretted by her sister, brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in McGeoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn St., from 4pm to 8pm on Monday.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium at 1.30pm.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Aidan Magennis of Stoneylane, Ardee, Louth



On June 29 2019 peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. Joseph’s Hospital, Ardee, surrounded by his loving family. Aidan, predeceased by his brothers Eamonn, Oliver, Barney, Dessie and Seamus. Aidan, beloved husband of Nancy and much loved father of Shirley, Martina, Mary and Adrian.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Gerry, sister Mary, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Monday morning(today), walking to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, arriving for funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards at Ballapousta Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Ardee Hospice Home Care.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Seán (Gun) Murtagh of St. Alphonsus' Villas and formerly of Hyde Park, Dundalk, Louth

Suddenly, in Majorca. Beloved husband of Catherine (nee Weldon), son of Margaret (Peggy) and the late James, father of Marlena, Dean, Shane, Gavin and the late David and brother of Jim, Declan, Danny, Paul, Alan, Kenneth, Annamarie and the late Gerard and George.

He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, mother, daughter, sons, brothers, sister, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Removal on Monday at 10.30am, to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards at Dardistown Crematorium.

House private on Monday, please.

May he rest in peace







