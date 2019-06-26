REPORT: Man stabbed in Newry 'altercation'

According to the Belfast Telegraph, a man was stabbed in the arm during an altercation at a house near to the border in Newry on Tuesday evening.

It is being reported that the incident occurred between two men in the Carn View area of Newry yesterday evening.

Another man received head injuries and the two injured parties were brought to hospital.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested by PSNI on suspicion of causing grevious bodily harm.

Anyone with information can contact police at Newry station on 101 quoting reference number 1832 of 25/06/19.