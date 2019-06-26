Louth beaches are heat wave ready with 'excellent' water quality reported

With schools about to close for summer and a mini heatwave underway, Louth people will be able to make full use of beaches in the county safe in the knowledge that the water is of excellent quality.

According to samples taken by the Environmental Protection Authority(EPA) on beaches in Louth, the water is of 'excellent quality' at Templetown/Shelling Hill; Port, Lurganboy; Clogherhead and Seapoint.

The water at Templetown/Shelling Hill for example, was sampled by the EPA on June 17, with the next test due to be run on July 1, 2019 (the other three beaches in Louth mentioned above are also to be sampled again on July 1).

To stay up to date with water quality and other information relating to beaches in Louth and across Ireland, go to www.beaches.ie