Dundalk Cllr McGreehan welcomes Dáil motion on improving maternity services in hospitals.

Highlighting the current situation in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where there is no automatic 20 week anomaly scan that women automatically receive in other areas of the country, Cllr Erin McGreehan has welcomed the Fianna Fail Private Members Motion on improving maternity care in hospitals.

The motion, which was brought forward to the Dáil on Wednesday by the Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Health Stephen Donnelly, outlined the requirement for the overhaul of maternity services in Ireland.

The motion called for the ‘the need for Ireland’s maternity services to be as safe as possible for women and babies, including the need for women to be listened to and respected’.

Councillor McGreehan emphasised that ‘as a mother of four who has gone through maternity care in Ireland, I will be forever grateful to the healthcare professionals who cared for me and my babies; however some families have not been as lucky as mine’.

Deputy Donnelly’s motion discussed the growing crisis in maternity care, highlighting issues including the "outdated and inadequate hospitals, with limited diagnostics and poor staffing ratios."

Councillor McGreehan described the situation in Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda where there is no automatic 20 week anomaly scan as an "outrageous situation where women in the North East are not given the same care that women automatically receive in other areas of the country".

The Fianna Fáil councillor added:

"We are constantly hearing stories on how women’s reproductive and human rights were undermined in this country and it is about time the national maternity strategy is properly acted on.

"Recommendations contained in the strategy have not yet been actioned or delivered. However without the proper funding and increased capacity, it is just words and will be another thing to fail the women of this country".