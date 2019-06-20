Call for CCTV cameras to be installed at An Táin Walk in Dundalk

Dundalk councillor Maria Doyle says she will be pushing for CCTV cameras to be installed at the Táin Walkway in Dundalk, following a serious attempted sexual assault on a young woman in the area last Thursday evening.

Cllr Doyle was speaking to the Democrat on Monday as Dundalk gardai continued their investigation into the attack which took place on the Táin Walk last Thursday evening at around 7.45pm.

“I walk regularly in town in the evenings, as do many people,” Cllr Doyle said. “The reports of the serious attempted sexual assault were shocking and extremely worrying, happening as it did in the early evening.”

She continued: “I hope the Gardaí are successful in solving this case and in arresting whoever is responsible as soon as possible.”

At Monday's Louth County Council meeting, Cllr Doyle asked if there was CCTV cameras in the area. In response, Catherine Duff, Director of Services replied that there was no CCTV cameras in the area, but that Louth County Council will be liaising with Gardaí in relation to the assault.

“I will be asking the Council and the Gardai to provide CCTV along this walkway so that women can feel safe walking there”, Cllr Doyle told the Democrat afterwards.

Thursday’s incident took place at the Táin Walk that links the Inner Relief Road to the Newry Road.

The suspect is described as a male in his 20s and was wearing a grey tracksuit top and bottoms. He has a tight haircut, is around 6'2" and has a tanned complexion.

The man left the area on foot and made his was out of Táin walk and headed north on to the Inner Relief Road (N52).

Gardaí are appealing for any person who witnessed the incident or with any information to contact them at Dundalk Garda station on 042 - 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.