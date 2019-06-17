Former Fianna Fáil candidate Declan Power co-opted to Louth County Council

Former Fianna Fáil local election candidate Declan Power has been co-opted to Louth County Council to fill the second seat won by Independent Cllr Kevin Callan.

Former Independent Cllr Frank Godfrey was also nominated for the position by Cllr Hugh Conlon, at the June County Council meeting, but as no one seconded the nomination, Cllr Power was selected without opposition.

While the newly selected Cllr Power was welcomed to the Council, a number of councillors voiced their disappointment that a member of a political party was selected to fill the seat and not an independent councillor.

This included newly elected Independent Councillor Paddy McQuillan, who wished Cllr Power well, but added that he disagreed with candidates standing in two electoral areas. Cllr McQuillan said that Cllr Power will do a good job but he added that he felt it was unfair to the electorate.

The newly co-opted Cllr Power ran for Fianna Fáil in Drogheda Rural in the Local Election, winning 259 first preference votes, placing him ninth out of 11 candidates after the first count. He was excluded after the second count, with 261 votes.