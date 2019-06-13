Homelessness
Housing homeless people in B&B's in Louth cost €1,884,545 in 2018
North-East Region Local Authority Homelessness Financial Report End of Year 2018
The cost to house homeless people in B&B's in Louth in 2018 was €1,884,545, according to information released by the Department of Housing.
According to the North-East Region Local Authority Homelessness Financial Report for the year ending 2018, that covers the counties Louth, Monaghan and Cavan, the initial 2018 expenditure estimate was €1,800,000 for Louth.
The total annual expenditure that was recorded at the end of the year was €1,884,545.
In Monaghan, the estimated cost for 2018 was €25,000 but by the end of the year the actual expenditure was just €941.
In Cavan, the estimated cost was €40,000 and by the end of the year the actual expenditure was €10,241.
The total expenditure for emergency accommodation in the North East region in 2018 was €3,302,066. This breaks down as follows:
Louth:
|Drogheda Homeless Aid
|€233,909
|Dundalk Simon
|€423,735
|B&B Providers
|€1,884,545
|Private Rental
|€533,876
|Drogheda Women's Refuge
|€68,364
|Peter McVerry Trust
|€74,144
|Total Expenditure
|€3,218,573
Monaghan:
|Dundalk Simon (Temporary Emergency Accommodation)
|€12,150
|Dundalk Simon (Castleblayney Trust)
|€37,800
|B&B Providers
|€941
|Total Expenditure
|€50,891
Cavan:
|Dundalk Simon (Temporary Emergency Accommodation)
|€22,362
|B&B Providers
|€10,241
|Total Expenditure
|€32,603
