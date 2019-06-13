Housing homeless people in B&B's in Louth cost €1,884,545 in 2018

The cost to house homeless people in B&B's in Louth in 2018 was €1,884,545, according to information released by the Department of Housing.

According to the North-East Region Local Authority Homelessness Financial Report for the year ending 2018, that covers the counties Louth, Monaghan and Cavan, the initial 2018 expenditure estimate was €1,800,000 for Louth.

The total annual expenditure that was recorded at the end of the year was €1,884,545.

In Monaghan, the estimated cost for 2018 was €25,000 but by the end of the year the actual expenditure was just €941.

In Cavan, the estimated cost was €40,000 and by the end of the year the actual expenditure was €10,241.

The total expenditure for emergency accommodation in the North East region in 2018 was €3,302,066. This breaks down as follows:

Louth:

Drogheda Homeless Aid €233,909 Dundalk Simon €423,735 B&B Providers €1,884,545 Private Rental €533,876 Drogheda Women's Refuge €68,364 Peter McVerry Trust €74,144 Total Expenditure €3,218,573

Monaghan:

Dundalk Simon (Temporary Emergency Accommodation) €12,150 Dundalk Simon (Castleblayney Trust) €37,800 B&B Providers €941 Total Expenditure €50,891

Cavan: