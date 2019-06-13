Local Down Syndrome Centre seeking speech and language therapist

The Down Syndrome Centre North East provides a family centred, multidisciplinary approach to the delivery of essential services, support & information to individuals with Down Syndrome and their families.

They are seeking a motivated, enthusiastic professional to join their growing multidisciplinary team.



SENIOR SPEECH & LANGUAGE THERAPIST responsible for the co-ordination and delivery of the Speech & Language Therapy service as well as the Multidisciplinary Team Co-ordinator.

22.5 HOURS PER WEEK (3 Days) WITH OPTION OF FLEXIBLE WORKING HOURS (Term Time)

REQUIREMENTS: Recognised qualification in Speech & Language Therapy and CORU Registered. Post-graduate experience (3 years or more) is essential with more than 1 years’ experience working with intellectual disability services. Experience of Lámh and Hanen is essential including the delivery of training on these programmes to parents & carers.



Salary for role commensurate with experience.

For further information/job description email: info@dscnortheast.ie

Applications of CV and cover letter should be sent to secretary@dscnortheast.ie by 5pm on Wednesday, 26th June 2019.

Down Syndrome Centre North East, Units 16-18 C:Tek, Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan